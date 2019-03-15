Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam N. Haldeman. View Sign





Born on Nov. 25, 1933, in Pine Grove Township, he was a son of the late Adam Z. and Minnie Neidlinger Haldeman.



A man of many talents, Adam spent time working in a tannery, as a welder and owned a small service station. Adam was also a life-long coal miner and co-owner of HL&W Coal Mine.



An avid history buff, Adam enjoyed spending time reading and watching the History Channel and Fox News, always accompanied by his faithful dog.



Preceding him in death were the love of his life and late wife, Frances A. Bretz Haldeman, and two sisters, Annetta Freeman and Elizabeth Haldeman.



Surviving are a son, Michael N. Haldeman, of Mechanicsburg; daughter, Frances Witherow, of Pine Grove; stepdaughter, Diane Ditzler, of Pine Grove; two stepsons, Richard Kintzel, of Tremont, and Jerold Kintzel, of Pine Grove; many much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Sam Haldeman and Ralph Haldeman, both of Pine Grove, Dale Haldeman, of Tremont, and Frank Haldeman, of West Virginia; two sisters, Arlene Staller, of Tremont, and Gladys Feane, of Myerstown; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Kochenderfer Zion Cemetery, Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Adam Nathan Haldeman, 85, of Pine Grove, fondly known as Pap by his grandchildren, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.Born on Nov. 25, 1933, in Pine Grove Township, he was a son of the late Adam Z. and Minnie Neidlinger Haldeman.A man of many talents, Adam spent time working in a tannery, as a welder and owned a small service station. Adam was also a life-long coal miner and co-owner of HL&W Coal Mine.An avid history buff, Adam enjoyed spending time reading and watching the History Channel and Fox News, always accompanied by his faithful dog.Preceding him in death were the love of his life and late wife, Frances A. Bretz Haldeman, and two sisters, Annetta Freeman and Elizabeth Haldeman.Surviving are a son, Michael N. Haldeman, of Mechanicsburg; daughter, Frances Witherow, of Pine Grove; stepdaughter, Diane Ditzler, of Pine Grove; two stepsons, Richard Kintzel, of Tremont, and Jerold Kintzel, of Pine Grove; many much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Sam Haldeman and Ralph Haldeman, both of Pine Grove, Dale Haldeman, of Tremont, and Frank Haldeman, of West Virginia; two sisters, Arlene Staller, of Tremont, and Gladys Feane, of Myerstown; nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Kochenderfer Zion Cemetery, Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc

139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

(570) 345-2266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close