Adele B. Gipe, 91, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born Sept. 2, 1928, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Alberta (Ney) Powell.
She lived in Schuylkill Haven most of her life and was a 1946 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and a 1949 graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Reading.
She worked at Wernersville State Hospital, Southern Schuylkill County Visiting Nurse Association and the former Greenview Nursing Home. Before retiring, she worked at the former St. Matthew's Day Care and Discovery Workshop, Schuylkill Haven.
She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven. Within the church, she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years, on Altar Guild and was a member of women's fellowship class. Formerly she was a choir member, Christian Education Committee member and representative to the Schuylkill Association of the United Church of Christ.
Other memberships include American Legion Post 38 Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star and St. Joseph Alumni Group. She also volunteered at Schuylkill Haven Food Pantry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Gipe, in 2002; son, Matthew Gipe, in 1993; sister, Doris Batdorf, in 1996.
Surviving are daughter, Susan Gipe, of Schuylkill Haven; son, Timothy Gipe, of Wyomissing; grandson, Kyle Luckenbill, husband of Amanda, of Exeter Township, Berks County. She is also survived by a great-grandson, Benjamin; great-granddaughters, Cecelia and Abigail; nieces and nephews.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Family requests memorial donations in Adele's memory be forwarded to St. John's United Church of Christ, 121 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or Compassus Hospice Care, 1001 James Drive B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2020