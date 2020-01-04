|
Adele M. Grabusky, 100, of Minersville, passed away Wednesday at The Gardens at York Terrace. The best mother in the world went to her Eternal Reward, where she will be happy forever and nevermore know pain.
From the moment of birth until the night of death, life is a journey. The days of this pilgrimage are a gift from the Lord. Some will be happy, and some will be sad.
Born in Minersville on April 4, 1919, she was a daughter of Lithuanian immigrants, the late Frank and Mary Gavalis Galinis. She was raised in Phoenix Park, Branch Township and attended St. Francis Parochial School until receiving her First Communion, after which she attended Branch Township schools, where she was a drummer in the school Drum & Bugle Corps. She worked for a time in the local garment industry; and later was employed as a cook in a Pottsville restaurant.
After her marriage, she devoted all of her time to being a full-time, stay-at-home Mother, keeping a spotless home. Adele hosted all Holiday dinners, cooking and baking enough to send everyone home with packages for the next day. Her children always came first in everything, often doing without so they could have.
She was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church and a current member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Grabusky; three siblings, Joseph Galinis, Anna Kokitus and Mary Warner; her "grand-dog," Schotzie.
Adele is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Grabusky, with whom she spent all of her time; her granddaughter of the heart, Heather Gnall; her "grand-dog," Toby; grand-nieces, including a special niece, Jacqueline Kokitus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce Street, Minersville. Interment will be private in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Donations can be made to Mary Grabusky, 300 Lewis Street, Minersville, PA 17954. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
