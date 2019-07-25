Services Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home 132 South Jardin Street Shenandoah , PA 17976-2225 (570) 462-0921 Resources More Obituaries for Adolph Wychulis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Adolph Joseph "Al" Wychulis

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Adolph "Al" Joseph Wychulis died peacefully in his home Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Shenandoah at the age of 100 surrounded by his loving family.



Adolph, the youngest of nine children, was born on June 10, 1919, in his lifelong family home that his mother and father owned when they were married and raised him and his siblings. Al was an intelligent child in elementary school. He was able to skip a grade, which allowed him to graduate from J.W. Cooper High School Class of 1936, one year early. During his youth he would attend dances at the local dance halls. It was there at one of those dances he caught a glance and met a beautiful young Irish girl named Elizabeth "Betty" Leary. On Oct. 6, 1951, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, he married his Irish lass, soulmate and the love of his life. They have been happily married for nearly 68 special years filled with the truest love, devotion and faithfulness to one another. Adolph dedicated his life to be the provider for his family. He worked tirelessly for the family-owned butcher shop at the corner of South Bridge and East Centre streets, drove Euclid trucks for the local mining industry in Shenandoah, and finished his working career with 36 plus years of dedicated public service working for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. When times were very tough and he was out of a job, he went as far as traveling to Philadelphia looking to try and find a job in the shipyards. No distance was too great for him to work and provide for his wife and children. As a lifelong member of St. George's Lithuanian Catholic Church, he kept his Roman Catholic faith close to his heart.



Al enjoyed deer hunting in his younger days and was an avid lifelong fisherman. He loved fishing in both Pennsylvania and Canada. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time on his boat at Lake Wallenpaupack with his family. He would wake up early and go down to the lake when the water was still to pick crayfish for fishing bait. His favorite catch was always walleye pike. Al looked forward to the traditional yearly famous first day of trout fishing season with his children and grandchildren. He and Betty's favorite place to spend their summers was at their house in the Pocono Mountains near Lake Wallenpaupack with the entire family taking them boating, fishing, tubing, waterskiing, swimming, and long lazy sun filled days drifting on the lake from early morning till after sunset, or having cookouts on the deck and swimming in the pool. There, he took care of his precious fruit trees that he planted by hand and lost the endless battle of protecting them from hungry squirrels, deer and bear. A lover of sweets, he enjoyed eating ice cream, cakes and blueberry pie in front of the television with his coffee, while watching the stock market, Fox News, baseball, football, and almost any other sporting event.



He was a devoted family man, especially to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout his life he found enjoyment teaching and guiding his loved ones with special traditions, values, morals, silly songs and funny sayings. Al's family will proudly pass those customs on for generations to come along with his very strong work ethic, which could be seen as he rarely missed a day of work. He would go into work in bad weather, do double shifts when needed, or go to work at other toll plazas to fill an open shift. Always an active person, Al never sat still for long. He was always tinkering, doing some type of work around the house or in the yard, building something, or splitting wood with his electric log splitter.



He was preceded in death by a child before birth; his parents, Joseph Wychulis and Anna (Bunsavage) Wychulis; eight siblings, Annie (Wychulis) Pogozelski, Julia (Wychulis) Segoski, Joseph Wychulis, Mary "Mamie" Wychulis, Adam Wychulis, William Wychulis, Adele (Wychulis) Engle and Albert Wychulis; his son-in-law, Michael Dalley; and his grandson, Russ Snyder.



Adolph is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Leary) Wychulis, of Shenandoah; five children, Arlene (Wychulis) Snyder and her husband, Paul Snyder, of Bethlehem, Adolph "Ace" Wychulis Jr. and his wife, Nancy Zebraitis-Wychulis, of Shenandoah, Sharon (Wychulis) Dalley, widow of Michael Dalley, of Shenandoah Heights, Janet (Wychulis) Dellinger and her husband, Frank Dellinger, of Shenandoah, Dean John Wychulis and his husband, Lawrence Capozzelli, of Junedale; five grandchildren, Dana Lynn (Zulkowski) Van Horn and her husband, Clayton Van Horn, Ryan Snyder and his wife, Alison Snyder, Danielle Wychulis, Sarah Dalley and Eric Wychulis; ten great-grandchildren, Eden, Noah, Joshua, Caleb and Jordan Van Horn, Chase Snyder, Raegan and Ava Snyder, and Brayden and Brody Ladick.



He will always be remembered as a loving, devoted, faithful husband to Betty and a doting, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and as a very warm-hearted, caring, compassionate, kind and funny man who wanted nothing more than to make people laugh. Al always said, "The key to a long life is through laughter," which is something he most certainly accomplished.



A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. All are welcome to attend and celebrate centenarian Adolph's life during his viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale, for their care and dedication during the last special months of Adolph's life.



