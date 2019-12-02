Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Casterline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian "Andy" Casterline


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adrian "Andy" Casterline Obituary
Adrian "Andy" Casterline, 53, of Lincoln Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 31, 1966, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Emil and Helen Emmons Casterline.

He was an Army veteran.

He loved the outdoors, fishing and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Bentlee.

Preceding him in death were a son, Jeffery; three brothers, Joe Casterline, Larry Casterline and Wayne "Butch" Casterline; a sister, Patricia Casterline.

Surviving are his wife of 13 years, Ruth Bender Casterline; children, Nicholas, Nichole, Angella and Felicia, all of Pottsville, Angela Garrity, of Wilkes-Barre, Samantha and Candace Casterline, of Tennessee, and Andrew Casterline, of Nebraska; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Thomas and Cheryl Casterline, both of Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. Interment will be in the convenience of the family in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -