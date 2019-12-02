|
|
Adrian "Andy" Casterline, 53, of Lincoln Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born March 31, 1966, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Emil and Helen Emmons Casterline.
He was an Army veteran.
He loved the outdoors, fishing and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Bentlee.
Preceding him in death were a son, Jeffery; three brothers, Joe Casterline, Larry Casterline and Wayne "Butch" Casterline; a sister, Patricia Casterline.
Surviving are his wife of 13 years, Ruth Bender Casterline; children, Nicholas, Nichole, Angella and Felicia, all of Pottsville, Angela Garrity, of Wilkes-Barre, Samantha and Candace Casterline, of Tennessee, and Andrew Casterline, of Nebraska; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Thomas and Cheryl Casterline, both of Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. Interment will be in the convenience of the family in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 2, 2019