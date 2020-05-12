|
Adrianne E. Kulak, LPN, of Valley View, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, due to COVID-19 complications.
Daughter of the late William and Rosemary (Robbins) Truskowski, Adrianne was born April 11, 1952, and lived most of her life in Frackville.
She was a 1970 graduate of North Schuylkill and earned an associate degree in accounting at Ford Business School. Working for many years in the payroll department of Schoeneman Beauty Supply, Adrianne decided to give up numbers and pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a licensed practical nurse. She was employed at Green Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pitman.
Adrianne was known for her love of Coca-Cola, "Harry Potter," "Star Trek" and "Star Wars." If she wasn't reading a novel, she was working puzzles, playing solitaire, jamming to '60s and '70s music or crocheting. She loved the beach, had a blast traveling over the last decade, and was most proud of ziplining over Niagara Falls, experiencing Harry Potter World, seeing the Pacific Ocean and catching beads at Mardi Gras.
In addition to her parents, Adrianne was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2005.
Mom/Sis/Nann/Ciocia leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law, Dottie and Brad Miller, Frackville; daughter and son-in-law, Tisha and Jonathan Tolar, Valley View; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Megan Kulak, Dover; her partner-in-crime, granddaughter, Daija Tolar; nieces and nephews, including Megan (Al and Caden) Forsythe, Dale City, Va., and Brandon (and Rielly) Miller, Frackville. She will be dearly missed by her dogs, Lightning and Taz, and her kitty cats.
Nann liked making us laugh with her sarcasm and funny jokes. She had a soft spot for animals in need and rescued several over the years who were sick or hard-to-adopt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent in her name to Hillside SPCA Inc., P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 12, 2020