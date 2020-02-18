|
Agatha C. Mooney, RN, 94, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born Jan. 27, 1926, in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Antonelli) Avillion.
Agatha was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1943, and then graduated as an RN from the Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. She worked her entire professional career in the emergency room at the Pottsville Hospital and Warne Clinic and considered herself a "nurse for life."
Agatha served as a flight nurse and achieved the rank of captain with the Air Force Reserve. She was a member of the 140th Aeromedical Transport Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard in Harrisburg.
Agatha was an avid gardener, ProLiteracy advocate, member of the nurses alumni association and a supporter of the troops, including her husband, Thomas, who served in the Army for 44 years.
She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas W. Mooney, on Feb. 5, 2018.
Agatha is survived by her son, Thomas F. Mooney, Wilkes-Barre, and 12 nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery Chapel in Pottsville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 18, 2020