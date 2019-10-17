Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Agatha Palles
Agatha C. "Aggie" Palles

Agatha C. "Aggie" Palles died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

She was born in McKeesport, Oct. 9, 1927. She was a daughter of the late Menelaos and Afrodite Cavoulas.

She was a graduate of McKeesport High School and Grove City College.

She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, McKeesport.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Peter Palles; a brother-in-law, Gus Palles; and a sister, Angela Westcoat.

Surviving are two sons, Sarantos Palles and his wife, Diane, and Menelaos Palles and his wife, Mary Ann; five grandchildren, Nicolette Ypsilantis and her husband, John, Sarantos Palles, Victoria Sherlock and her husband, Tim, Peter Palles, Athena Murray and her husband, Sam; five great-grandchildren, Eliana, Michael, Nicholas Ypsilantis, Penelope and Theseus Murray.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Aggie's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
