Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Agnes Blickley Obituary
Agnes Blickley, 90, of Minersville, passed away on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Port Carbon, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Grigges Blickley. She attended St. Stephen School. She had worked for the former Necho Mills, Pottsville.

Agnes was preceded in death by three siblings, Edward Blickley, Joseph Blickley and Mary Ballat; a nephew, Robert Blickley.

She is survived by two sisters, Anna Blickley, Pottsville, and Regina "Jeanie" Eiler (spouse, LaMar), Mill Creek; nieces and nephews.

Services are private. Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Port Carbon. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2020
