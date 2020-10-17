Home

Agnes M. Kohr, 88, of West Laurel Street, Tremont, died Friday, Oct. 16, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Newtown, a daughter of the late Irvin Franklin and Ruth Holwig Mack.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont. She was a graduate of Tremont High School and was a member of its reunion committee. She was also a member of Tremont Historical Society and was a former Cub Scout Den Mother. She was a retired waitress, having worked at the former Ben Franklin, Tremont, and Blu Tavern, Llewellyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sr., in 1997; sons, William Jr. and Robert; a daughter, Ruth Ann; a sister, Nancy Lutz.

She is survived by two sons, Franklin James Kohr, of Landingville, and Lewis Mack Kohr, of Tremont; a daughter, Linda Agnes Dietrich, of Pine Grove; sisters, Ruth Brown and Thelma Ann Renninger, of Tremont; brothers, Robert, husband of Mary Ellen Mack, of Sinking Spring, James, husband of Fran Mack, of Bellaire, N.J., and Laine Sr., husband of Cheryl Mack, of Tremont; grandchildren, Colton Madenford, Rebecca David, Matt Dietrich, Jenny Kohr, Chris Kohr, Fawn Sarbach, Billie Kohr, Bobbi Joe Hummel, Eva Jean Bud, Jill Zuk, McKenzie Kohr and Samantha Stout; 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont. Friends may call from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the church. The family would prefer memorial contributions be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 6 W. Main St., Tremont, PA 17981, or The Tremont Area Free Public Library. Minnig-Berger Funeral Home, Tremont, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
