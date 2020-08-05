Home

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Agnes Marie Morrison


1924 - 2020
Agnes Marie Morrison Obituary

Agnes Marie Morrison, 96, of Orwigsburg, formerly of East Market Street, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, at Orwigsburg Center.

Agnes was born April 30, 1924, in Orwigsburg, a daughter of the late Theresa B. (Hummel) and John W. Morrison.

She was a homemaker and a member of Congregational Free Church of Christ, Orwigsburg. She was a graduate of Orwigsburg High School, Class of 1942, and of University of Pennsylvania. Her goal of becoming a doctor ended when her mother passed away suddenly and Agnes returned to Orwigsburg to take care of her brother who was disabled.

She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph A. Morrison, on July 7, 2009.

She was the last member of her generation and is survived by cousins in the next generation of the family.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
