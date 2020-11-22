Home

POWERED BY

Services
David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Quinn Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Quinn Lynch Obituary

Agnes Quinn Lynch, 94, passed away Nov. 14 at her longtime McLean, Va., home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late James Lynch, she is survived by many who loved and adored her, including her children and grandchildren.

Born to Martin and Mary (Christ) Quinn in the mining village of Jacksons, Agnes met and married the love of her life, James Lynch, at Mahanoy Township High School. Agnes graduated from the Reading School of Nursing and earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing education with distinction from the University of Pennsylvania.

Agnes was an active and devout Catholic throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her beloved siblings, Mary Garner, of Annapolis, Md., and Thomas Quinn, of Glens Falls, N.Y. Agnes is buried beside her husband at St. Canicus Cemetery, fulfilling their lifelong wish to be buried near their much loved and admired family and ancestors. To view the complete obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -