Agnes R. (Koszyk) Wargo, 91, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Sept. 29, 1928, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late George and Catherine (Mickolyczyk) Koszyk.
Agnes was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.
She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stanislaus Church.
Agnes was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and old cowboy movies with John Wayne.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Michael Wargo, on Aug. 29, 2015; five sisters, Dorothy Yezulinas, Elsie Igielski, Helen Waddell, Florence Kostowski and Judy Orzechowski.
Surviving are her son, Michael G. Wargo and his wife, Bettina Kelly, of Beach Haven, N.J.; five grandchildren, Jeff Wargo, Amy Ellsworth, Andy Wargo, Marc Wargo and Kevin Wargo; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Rydzy, of Shenandoah, and Tecla A. Garbarino, of Pottsville; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Religious services will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Indiantown Gap Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 28, 2020