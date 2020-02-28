Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
(570) 462-0921
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Wargo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes R. Koszyk Wargo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes R. Koszyk Wargo Obituary
Agnes R. (Koszyk) Wargo, 91, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Sept. 29, 1928, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late George and Catherine (Mickolyczyk) Koszyk.

Agnes was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stanislaus Church.

Agnes was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and old cowboy movies with John Wayne.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Michael Wargo, on Aug. 29, 2015; five sisters, Dorothy Yezulinas, Elsie Igielski, Helen Waddell, Florence Kostowski and Judy Orzechowski.

Surviving are her son, Michael G. Wargo and his wife, Bettina Kelly, of Beach Haven, N.J.; five grandchildren, Jeff Wargo, Amy Ellsworth, Andy Wargo, Marc Wargo and Kevin Wargo; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Rydzy, of Shenandoah, and Tecla A. Garbarino, of Pottsville; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Religious services will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Indiantown Gap Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -