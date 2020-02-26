|
|
Albert A. "Butch" Potts, 70, of Potts Road, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Reading Hospital, West Reading.
Born May 26, 1949, in Lincoln, he was a son of the late Allen and Maxine Monger Potts.
He was a 1967 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church, Ravine.
Albert was a parts department manager for Potts Chrysler, Pine Grove, and later for Pritz Auto, Minersville.
He was a social member of Pine Grove , Pine Grove American Legion, Pine Grove Fish & Game, HH&L Fire Company No. 1, Cressona Legion and Rheemstown Athletic Association.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Susan Betz Potts; brother, Melvin Potts; a sister, Joyce Lengel.
Surviving are a daughter, Heather Brown, of Stevens; a grandson, Dustin Allen Shaak and his father, Chris Shaak.
Graveside services and interment will be held at a later date in St. Paul's Reformed Cemetery, Ravine. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. You may send condolences online to www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 26, 2020