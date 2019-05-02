Albert "Buddy" Besparis III, 60, of Shenandoah, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Yatesville on April 21, 1959, he was a son of the late Albert Besparis Jr. and Lois Wychulis Besparis.
He was educated in the Mahanoy Area schools.
Buddy was a self-employed painter and carpenter.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were one brother, Michael Besparis; and one nephew, Ryan Besparis.
Surviving are two daughters, Shannon and Amanda; one brother, Robert Besparis, of Shenandoah; three sisters, Venus Bindie, of Shenandoah, Mary Jo Chatcavage, of Shenandoah Heights, and Valerie Reinmiller and her husband, David, of Shenandoah; nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends.
Religious services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Mindy Heppe will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations to help defray funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated by the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 2, 2019