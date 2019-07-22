|
|
Albert C. Fetterhoff, 88, of Cressona, passed away Friday, July 19, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Albert was born in Harrisburg, Jan. 21, 1931, a son of Mr. and Mrs. James Fetterhoff.
He was the husband of Patricia A. Kautz Fetterhoff.
He served in the Navy and was a member of the Harrisburg VFW.
He was previously employed by the former TRW and current Chromalloy Corp., Harrisburg.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Daniel and Jeffrey Fetterhoff; stepchildren, Orin Clark, Ronald Clark, Michael Clark, Louann Clark, Theresa Clark, Lori Punt and Robin Fetterhoff; his beloved dog, Scarlett.
Services are private at the convenience of family. Family requests donations to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 22, 2019