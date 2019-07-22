Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Fetterhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert C. Fetterhoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert C. Fetterhoff Obituary
Albert C. Fetterhoff, 88, of Cressona, passed away Friday, July 19, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Albert was born in Harrisburg, Jan. 21, 1931, a son of Mr. and Mrs. James Fetterhoff.

He was the husband of Patricia A. Kautz Fetterhoff.

He served in the Navy and was a member of the Harrisburg VFW.

He was previously employed by the former TRW and current Chromalloy Corp., Harrisburg.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Daniel and Jeffrey Fetterhoff; stepchildren, Orin Clark, Ronald Clark, Michael Clark, Louann Clark, Theresa Clark, Lori Punt and Robin Fetterhoff; his beloved dog, Scarlett.

Services are private at the convenience of family. Family requests donations to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now