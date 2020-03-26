Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Albert F. "Teno" Rennick


1931 - 2020
Albert F. "Teno" Rennick Obituary
Albert F. "Teno" Rennick, 88, of Saint Clair, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born May 12, 1931, in Saint Clair, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Yuda) Rennick.

He was a 1949 graduate of Saint Clair High School, where he was the Scholar Athlete.

Albert served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

He was retired as a machine operator from Allied Chemical, Pottsville.

He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and American Legion Post 719, Saint Clair. He was an avid fan of Penn State football, Philadelphia sports teams, and he loved the Yankees.

He was preceded in death by brother, John Rennick.

Surviving are his wife, Frances (Flanagan) Rennick; daughter, Linda Breisch and her husband, Nelson, of Hershey; son, Michael Rennick and his wife, Susan, of Saint Clair; daughter, Lisa Kurilla and her husband, James, of Port Carbon; grandchildren, Jimmy and Brittany Kurilla and Matthew and Kevin Breisch.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
