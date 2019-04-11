Albert H. Frantz, 90, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, April 10, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert H. Frantz.
Born in Saint Clair, on May 21, 1928, he was a son of the late Charles and Helen Knoblock Frantz.
He was the husband of Nicole Masson Frantz.
Albert had honorably served in the Army from Feb. 11, 1946, to July 20, 1947.
He worked as a self-employed contractor for more than 50 years.
In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Frantz, Robert Frantz and William Frantz; and his sister, Mildred Yakimo.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by two daughters, Cindy Fenstermacher and husband, James, and Kimberly Long and husband, Randy, all of Schuylkill Haven; and three sons, Allen Earl Frantz and wife, Rose, of Cumbola, David Charles Frantz and wife, Charlanne, of Kaska, and Stephane Poncelet, of Cressona. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 11, 2019