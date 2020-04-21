|
|
Albert J. Condrack, 85, of Port Carbon, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Oct. 16, 1934, in New Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Albert A. and Constance (Selesky) Condrack.
Albert was a graduate of Soldiers Memorial High School, Class of 1953. He served in the Army for over 20 years, earning the rank of staff sergeant and doing a tour in the Vietnam War. After Albert retired from the Army, he worked for the Pottsville Hospital and then Fairlane Village mall. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Port Carbon, a member of Port Carbon and Saint Clair Senior Citizens, and Al was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, who loved all sports.
Albert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda L. (Walters) Condrack; two sons, William A. Condrack and his wife, Deborah, and Roger C. Condrack and his wife, Sharon; four grandchildren, Adessa, Emma, Sefton and his wife, Jessica, and Amanda; five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ellie, Keegan, Jonas and Lila; two brothers, Richard and his wife, Deanna, and John Condrack; two nephews, Keith and Kevin.
Services and interment with military honors will be held privately with the CDC guidelines, with the Rev. Lorraine Heckman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Pike Street, Port Carbon, PA 17965. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2020