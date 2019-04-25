Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Zack. View Sign Service Information Gricoski Funeral Home 48 North Broad Mt. Avenue Frackville , PA 17931 (570)-874-0197 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert J. Zack, of Frackville, died April 18, 2019, at home.



Born in Butler Township, Nov. 1936, he was a son of the late Albert R. and Mary Marhon Zokuskie, of Maizeville.



He graduated from Gilberton High School and received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Widener University, Chester, Pa.



He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War; a past member of the American Legion Post in Frackville, Delaware and South Carolina. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.



Al was employed in the manufacturing and distribution business as a controller, treasurer and financial officer for various corporations such as ARA Services, Philadelphia; SYSCO Foods, Albany, N.Y.; Kamagraph Corp., Wilmington, Del. and AMP-Akzo Corp., Greenville, S.C.



He returned to Frackville area after retirement.



He served on the Board of Directors of The , Delaware.



Al was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a Past Grand Knight of Council 3182, Claymont, Del.



He was a member of the Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville.



One of Al's hobbies was building model train platforms and model airplanes of the World War II era. He was also a World War II history buff.



Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Drebushenko Zack, Frackville; a daughter, Diane Roberts (John Glasby), West Chester; a son, Matthew Zack and his wife, Bridgette; and two granddaughters, Macy and Devon, Wilmington, Del.; a brother, Robert Zack (Karen), Frackville, and brother, George (Rose), Saint Clair; brother-in-law, Bill Drebushenko (Yuki), Calif.; nieces and nephews.



A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Albert J. Zack, of Frackville, died April 18, 2019, at home.Born in Butler Township, Nov. 1936, he was a son of the late Albert R. and Mary Marhon Zokuskie, of Maizeville.He graduated from Gilberton High School and received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Widener University, Chester, Pa.He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War; a past member of the American Legion Post in Frackville, Delaware and South Carolina. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.Al was employed in the manufacturing and distribution business as a controller, treasurer and financial officer for various corporations such as ARA Services, Philadelphia; SYSCO Foods, Albany, N.Y.; Kamagraph Corp., Wilmington, Del. and AMP-Akzo Corp., Greenville, S.C.He returned to Frackville area after retirement.He served on the Board of Directors of The , Delaware.Al was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a Past Grand Knight of Council 3182, Claymont, Del.He was a member of the Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville.One of Al's hobbies was building model train platforms and model airplanes of the World War II era. He was also a World War II history buff.Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Drebushenko Zack, Frackville; a daughter, Diane Roberts (John Glasby), West Chester; a son, Matthew Zack and his wife, Bridgette; and two granddaughters, Macy and Devon, Wilmington, Del.; a brother, Robert Zack (Karen), Frackville, and brother, George (Rose), Saint Clair; brother-in-law, Bill Drebushenko (Yuki), Calif.; nieces and nephews.A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.