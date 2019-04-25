Albert J. Zack, of Frackville, died April 18, 2019, at home.
Born in Butler Township, Nov. 1936, he was a son of the late Albert R. and Mary Marhon Zokuskie, of Maizeville.
He graduated from Gilberton High School and received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Widener University, Chester, Pa.
He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War; a past member of the American Legion Post in Frackville, Delaware and South Carolina. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.
Al was employed in the manufacturing and distribution business as a controller, treasurer and financial officer for various corporations such as ARA Services, Philadelphia; SYSCO Foods, Albany, N.Y.; Kamagraph Corp., Wilmington, Del. and AMP-Akzo Corp., Greenville, S.C.
He returned to Frackville area after retirement.
He served on the Board of Directors of The , Delaware.
Al was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a Past Grand Knight of Council 3182, Claymont, Del.
He was a member of the Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville.
One of Al's hobbies was building model train platforms and model airplanes of the World War II era. He was also a World War II history buff.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Drebushenko Zack, Frackville; a daughter, Diane Roberts (John Glasby), West Chester; a son, Matthew Zack and his wife, Bridgette; and two granddaughters, Macy and Devon, Wilmington, Del.; a brother, Robert Zack (Karen), Frackville, and brother, George (Rose), Saint Clair; brother-in-law, Bill Drebushenko (Yuki), Calif.; nieces and nephews.
A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 25, 2019