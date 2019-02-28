Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert L. "Butch" Mills. View Sign





Formerly of Pine Grove, Albert was born in Pottsville, May 6, 1949, to the late Katherine Mills Livinghouse Zimmerman and the late Howard M. Mills Sr.



An iron worker early in his life, Albert later founded Al's Chimney Service, providing care for customers in King of Prussia and surrounding area for 30-plus years.



He is survived by a daughter, Abigail Mills; and grandson, Joshua Ney, of Pottsville; brothers, William (Karen), of Pottsville, and Howard (Shirley), of Harpers Ferry, W.V.; and nieces and nephews.



He will be greatly missed by his very loving friend and caregiver, Sarah Gibbon, and friends, Brenda and Norman Miller, Kimberly McCarthy, Henry Freqeau, Louie Gerber and Rod Fiddler.



Per Albert's request services will be private.



