Albert N. "Bob" Miller Sr., 82, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, May 7, at the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.Born in Ashland, Aug. 7, 1936, he was a son of the late Albert and Dezna Weikel Miller.He was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, and served with the Army in the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he was employed as a coal miner with the Gilberton Coal Company, Gilberton, and lastly for the B and D Coal Company of Mount Carmel, until his retirement. He was a former member of the Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon.Preceding him in death was his wife, Ella "Dolly" Powel Miller, passing in November of 2011; and sisters, Ruth Alsop and Jean Pennypacker.Survivors are son, Albert Miller Jr. and his wife, Judy, Ashland; sister, Linda, wife of John Hornberger, Gordon; sister, Sandy Neiswinder, Gordon; brother, Nicholas Miller and his wife, Kathy, Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Albert Miller III, Katie Michelli, Eric Henderson, Jessie Pritsch and Joseph Rapertis; nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service with military honors at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle. Officiating will be the Rev. Dennis Snyder, pastor of the Bethany Evangelical Church, Ashland. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com . The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.