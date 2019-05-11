Albert N. "Bob" Miller Sr., 82, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, May 7, at the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.
Born in Ashland, Aug. 7, 1936, he was a son of the late Albert and Dezna Weikel Miller.
He was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, and served with the Army in the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he was employed as a coal miner with the Gilberton Coal Company, Gilberton, and lastly for the B and D Coal Company of Mount Carmel, until his retirement. He was a former member of the Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Ella "Dolly" Powel Miller, passing in November of 2011; and sisters, Ruth Alsop and Jean Pennypacker.
Survivors are son, Albert Miller Jr. and his wife, Judy, Ashland; sister, Linda, wife of John Hornberger, Gordon; sister, Sandy Neiswinder, Gordon; brother, Nicholas Miller and his wife, Kathy, Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Albert Miller III, Katie Michelli, Eric Henderson, Jessie Pritsch and Joseph Rapertis; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service with military honors at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle. Officiating will be the Rev. Dennis Snyder, pastor of the Bethany Evangelical Church, Ashland. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
