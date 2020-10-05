Home

Albert "Albie" Petusky Jr.

Albert "Albie" Petusky Jr. Obituary

Albert " Albie " Petusky Jr., 84, former Girardville resident, passed away peacefully Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

He was born at the former Ashland State General Hospital. Albie had been employed at the former Alcoa aluminum plant, Cressona, until his retirement and then worked as a maintenance man for McDonalds Lunch and the Jiffy Mart in Girardville.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his brother, Leonard Petusky, Girardville, and nieces and nephews.

Private services and interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
