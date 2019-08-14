Home

Albert R. "Al" Malinowski

Albert R. "Al" Malinowski Obituary
Albert R. "Al" Malinowski, 76, of Weston Place, Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, 2019, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Mr. Malinowski was a decorated Navy veteran and was stationed on the USS Tombigbee in Pearl Harbor.

Religious services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Sister Patricia Weidman, CSA, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
