Albert R. "Al" Malinowski, 76, of Weston Place, Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, 2019, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Mr. Malinowski was a decorated Navy veteran and was stationed on the USS Tombigbee in Pearl Harbor.
Religious services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Sister Patricia Weidman, CSA, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
