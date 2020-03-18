|
Albert Thomas Barnes Sr., 85, a lifelong Pottsville resident, joined Patricia, his wife of 65 years, in their eternal home March 15, 2020. He passed away surrounded by family at his daughter's home in Kansas City, Mo.
Albert was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Pottsville, the eldest of four children of Albert T. and Dorothy (Powell) Barnes.
He proudly served in the Army. Albert founded Versa-Tron Service, Minersville, in 1973, and operated the business until his health no longer permitted. He was a member of The Salvation Army, Pottsville Corps. He was also a longtime member and past club president of Pottsville Kiwanis, and served many years on the board of directors of Manheim Township Sewer Authority.
Along with his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Schaeffer) Barnes; infant daughter, Patricia Ann Barnes; siblings, Harriet, Robert and Richard.
Survivors include four children, Cynthia Ann Foreman (Bill), of Kansas City, Mo., Thomas James Barnes Sr. (Denise Koscil), of Cressona, Randy Allen Barnes (Angela), of Kansas City, Mo., and Albert Thomas Barnes Jr. (AnnMarie), of Minersville; 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are being held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment with military honors will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army, Pottsville Corps, 400 Sanderson St., Pottsville, PA 17901.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 18, 2020