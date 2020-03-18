Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Thomas Barnes Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Thomas Barnes Sr. Obituary
Albert Thomas Barnes Sr., 85, a lifelong Pottsville resident, joined Patricia, his wife of 65 years, in their eternal home March 15, 2020. He passed away surrounded by family at his daughter's home in Kansas City, Mo.

Albert was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Pottsville, the eldest of four children of Albert T. and Dorothy (Powell) Barnes.

He proudly served in the Army. Albert founded Versa-Tron Service, Minersville, in 1973, and operated the business until his health no longer permitted. He was a member of The Salvation Army, Pottsville Corps. He was also a longtime member and past club president of Pottsville Kiwanis, and served many years on the board of directors of Manheim Township Sewer Authority.

Along with his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Schaeffer) Barnes; infant daughter, Patricia Ann Barnes; siblings, Harriet, Robert and Richard.

Survivors include four children, Cynthia Ann Foreman (Bill), of Kansas City, Mo., Thomas James Barnes Sr. (Denise Koscil), of Cressona, Randy Allen Barnes (Angela), of Kansas City, Mo., and Albert Thomas Barnes Jr. (AnnMarie), of Minersville; 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are being held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment with military honors will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army, Pottsville Corps, 400 Sanderson St., Pottsville, PA 17901.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -