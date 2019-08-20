|
Alberta A. Madenford, 93, of Friedensburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born in Washington Township, Nov. 25, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Carrie (Miller) and David Lengle. She was the widow of Wilmer L. Madenford.
She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Friedensburg.
She retired from Blue Mountain School District as a cook.
Alberta is survived by her daughters, Lorna Rabe, wife of Bill, Orefield, and Sharen Peters, wife of Jim, Chesapeake, Va.; grandchildren, Mindy Kuntz, wife of Peter, Souderton, and Chris Peters, Lawrenceville, Ga.; great-grandson, Cameron Peters.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Friedensburg with Pastor Peggy Sue Pfeffer and the Rev. James Seifert officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 86, Friedensburg, PA 17933, or Schuylkill EMS, 320 N. Ninth St., Pottsville PA 17901. Interment will be in St. John's Reformed Cemetery. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
