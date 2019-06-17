|
|
Alberta Firestine, 75, of Minersville, passed away on Friday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Helen Evans Kroznuskie.
She attended Minersville schools, and was employed in the local garment industry.
Preceding her in death were three siblings, Elizabeth Vuksta, Dolores Latanishen and George Kroznuskie.
Bert is survived by two sons, Albert Firestine (spouse, Kim), Minersville, and Michael Firestine, Minersville; four grandchildren, Ashley Firestine, Matthew Firestine (spouse, Samantha), Corrine Firestine and Brandon Firestine; an anticipated great grandchild. She is also survived by four siblings, Helen Reed, New Philadelphia, Marie "Charmaine" Miller, Minersville, Irene Shirk, Fredericksburg and Albert Kroznuskie, Llewellyn; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are private. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 17, 2019