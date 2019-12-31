Home

Alberta J. Witmer

Alberta J. Witmer Obituary
Alberta J. Witmer, 91, a resident of The Gardens at York Terrace, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born June 18, 1928, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Edith Krause.

Alberta had been employed as a seamstress for Argo Mills.

She enjoyed puzzle books and putting jigsaw puzzles together.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Lyman L. Witmer Sr.; a son, Kevin Witmer; two daughters, Barbara Snyder and Sharon Adams; two grandchildren, Todd and Vaughn; three sisters, Pearl Klinger, Betty Witmer and Shirley Fidler; three brothers, Stanley Krause, Claude "Bud" Krause and Harold Krause.

Surviving are daughter, Annette, wife of Robert Stoudt, of Pottsville; two sons, Bert and wife, Sandy Witmer, and Lyman "Shorty" Witmer Jr. and wife, Trudy; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers, Herbert and wife, Marion Krause, Dale Krause, Kenneth and wife, Sandy Krause, all of Pine Grove.

All services will be held at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Storm Hutchinson officiating and will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
