Alex "Itchy" Hnatishion

Alex "Itchy" Hnatishion, 95, of Frackville, formerly of Saint Clair, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born Aug. 1, 1925, in Saint Clair, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Anna (Wansolak) Hnatishion.

Alex Hnatishion served in the Army during World War II, and then worked as a carpenter for Lehigh Valley Railroad.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair; Arnots Game and Sports Association, Saint Clair; West End Hose Company and Saint Clair AMVETS Post 142. He loved to give Hershey's Kisses to anyone he saw.

He was preceded in death by five sisters, Anna Colna, Mary Beritsky, Julia Everly, Sophie Demko and Rose Scherr; two brothers, John and Joseph Hnatishion.

Surviving are a sister, Helen Corby, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews; fiancee, Michelena Catizone, of Girardville.

Divine Liturgy will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 105 N. Morris St., Saint Clair. The Rev. Monsignor Myron Grabowski will officiate. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church memorial fund at the above address. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family of Alex would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Broad Mountain for their extraordinary care. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
