Alex "Satch" Peleschak, 84, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Friday morning at his home.
Born in Frackville, Oct. 2, 1934, he was a son of the late Alexander and Helen Ritzko Peleschak.
He was a graduate of Frackville High School.
He was a veteran of the Marines during the Korean War, attained the rank of corporal, served as an aircraft mechanic and last served with the 4th MCR & RD, Philadelphia.
He worked for ConRail, Reading Depot as a conductor and brakeman for 36 years and for the past several years he enjoyed buying and selling at auctions.
He was a member of the Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville
Alex is survived by his wife, Anna Chuma Peleschak, Frackville; a daughter, Sandra A. Peleschak, Nebraska; two sons, David and Stephen Peleschak, both of Frackville.
Services with military honors will be private and held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Donations in Alex's name can be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901 or Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, 209 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
