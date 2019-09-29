|
|
Alexander James Cox, 34, of Lebanon and Good Spring, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia.
Born in Lancaster, April 28, 1985, he was a son of Tammy Lynn Saltzman, of Good Spring.
Alex attended Williams Valley High School and then graduated from Pottsville Area High School, Class of 2003. He then earned a bachelor's degree from Penn State University in computer science and networking in 2007.
Alex first worked for Penn State Schuylkill at the IT help desk and then as an IT manager at Ingram Micro.
Alex was a volunteer fireman at Good Intent Hose Company in Llewellyn and various other Schuylkill County fire companies. He was a member of the Boy Scouts in Tower City. He was an avid Penn State, big cinema, and sci-fi fantasy fan and a table-top gamer. Alex loved to hang out with his friends, especially his best friend and wife, Angela, who he loved dearly. He was a happy-go-lucky guy, very silly, fun and full of life.
He was preceded in death by his best friend and maternal grandmother, Adella Saltzman; maternal grandfather, Thomas Saltzman; aunts, Connie Schnoke and Susan Witmer
In addition to his mother, Alex is survived by his wife of eight years, Angela Marie (LaPlaca) Cox, Lebanon; a sister, Serena Cox, California; a brother, Shawn Schnoke, Pine Grove; great-aunt, Frances Knapczyk; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Pastor Dwayne Bartle officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Intent Hose Company, 12 Silverton Road, Llewellyn, PA 17944. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 29, 2019