Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander James Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander James Cox Obituary
Alexander James Cox, 34, of Lebanon and Good Spring, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia.

Born in Lancaster, April 28, 1985, he was a son of Tammy Lynn Saltzman, of Good Spring.

Alex attended Williams Valley High School and then graduated from Pottsville Area High School, Class of 2003. He then earned a bachelor's degree from Penn State University in computer science and networking in 2007.

Alex first worked for Penn State Schuylkill at the IT help desk and then as an IT manager at Ingram Micro.

Alex was a volunteer fireman at Good Intent Hose Company in Llewellyn and various other Schuylkill County fire companies. He was a member of the Boy Scouts in Tower City. He was an avid Penn State, big cinema, and sci-fi fantasy fan and a table-top gamer. Alex loved to hang out with his friends, especially his best friend and wife, Angela, who he loved dearly. He was a happy-go-lucky guy, very silly, fun and full of life.

He was preceded in death by his best friend and maternal grandmother, Adella Saltzman; maternal grandfather, Thomas Saltzman; aunts, Connie Schnoke and Susan Witmer

In addition to his mother, Alex is survived by his wife of eight years, Angela Marie (LaPlaca) Cox, Lebanon; a sister, Serena Cox, California; a brother, Shawn Schnoke, Pine Grove; great-aunt, Frances Knapczyk; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Pastor Dwayne Bartle officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Intent Hose Company, 12 Silverton Road, Llewellyn, PA 17944. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now