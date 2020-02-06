|
|
Alfred "Al" Andruscavage, 59, of South Jardin Street, Shenandoah, passed away peacefully, Feb. 4, in the loving care of his family.
Born in Shenandoah at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, he was a son of Ann Wychulis Andruscavage and her companion, Jake, and a son of the late Alfred Andruscavage Sr.
He was a 1978 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School, and he retired from state Department of Transportation. He was a social member of Columbia Fire Company, Shenandoah, and he was a railroad enthusiast, and also loved collecting antiques.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife and caregiver, Cheryl Chiao Stanitis; a sister, Amy Andruscavage, of Shenandoah; stepchildren, Samantha Stanitis, with her husband, Joseph Rutkowsky, of Shenandoah Heights, and Anthony Stanitis, of Shenandoah. Al was a beloved Pop Pop to grandchildren, Zoey and Scarlett Rutkowsky. He is also survived by his in-laws, Charles and Sharon Chiao, of Morea; brothers-in-law, Michael and Charles Chiao; his close friends, John and Kathy Phillips, of Ringtown.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the members of Columbia Fire Company for their love and support during Al's time of need.
It was Al's request that services and arrangements be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Al's memory may be made to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020