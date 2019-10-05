|
Alfred L. Hadesty, 80, of Tamaqua, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Coaldale.
He was the husband of Norma "Susie" (nee Delp) Hadesty.
Born April 19, 1939, in Tamaqua, Alfred was a son of the late Stanley and Kathryn (nee Folweiler) Hadesty.
He worked as a manager for Weis Markets for over 30 years. After his employment with Weis Markets, Alfred worked for Lehigh Coal and Navigation Co. for 10 years.
He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua, and Tamaqua Zoning Board; a social member of the Tamaqua Legion; a former member of Tamaqua Ambulance Association and American Hose Company. Alfred and his wife were the proprietors of Susie's Food Store in Tamaqua for eight years.
He was predeceased by brothers, James Hadesty, Raymond "Chops" Hadesty, Thomas Hadesty and Donald Hadesty; and sister, Marie Howells.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kim Valianatos and her husband, Chris, of Hellertown; sons, Lew Hadesty and his wife, Chris, of West Penn Township, John Hadesty and his wife, Karen, of West Penn Township, and Jay "Mick" Hadesty and his wife, Nikki, of Hometown; grandchildren, Steven Hadesty, Juli Hadesty, Morgan Hadesty, Michael Hadesty, Manny Valianatos, Dimitri Valianatos and Amanda Tessitore; great-grandchild, Nora Hadesty; brothers, Richard Hadesty and his wife, Judy, of Tamaqua, and David Hadesty and his wife, Gayle, of Tamaqua; sisters, Nancy Lesisko and her husband, Leo, of New Ringgold, and Eleanor Hadesty and her companion, Bill Gaumer, of Tamaqua; nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Trinity United Church of Christ with the Rev. Kevin Duffy-Guy officiating. Interment in Odd Fellow Cemetery, 501 West Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow the services. Call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials in Alfred's name may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2019