Alice Arlene Vincent, 86, of Providence Place, Pottsville, and formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, at her residence.
Born May 2, 1933, in Bellwood, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Annabelle Mauk.
She was a graduate of Bellwood High School in Blair County and worked for Tobias Fashions, Shenandoah, and Kmart, Frackville. She was an active member of the former Primitive Methodist Church, Shenandoah, for many years.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles Vincent Sr., in 2002.
Surviving are one son, Charles Vincent Jr. and his wife, Alicia, of Orwigsburg, and four grandchildren, Matthew, Ethan, Liam and Da'shawna.
Scripture services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, from Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, and will be officiated by Pastor Jack Murray. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to services from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Strictly private burial will be conducted in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 31, 2020