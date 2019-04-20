Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice E. Natale. View Sign





Born March 10, 1932, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred Pratcavage Zackus.



She was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont.



Alice was a union steward and machine operator at Gold Mills in Pine Grove.



Preceding her in death were a daughter, Theresa Ann Sorokach; son, Carmine John Natale; two sisters, Marie and husband, Joe Gavalis, and Elizabeth Runkle; three brothers, Andrew Zackus, Richard Zackus, and Daniel and wife, Dot Zackus.



Surviving are three sons, George and wife, Kathy Sorokach, Albert Natale, both of Pine Grove, and Frank and wife, Roseanne Natale, of Saint Clair; four daughters, Millie and husband, Frank Williams, Barb and husband, Tim Donmoyer, both of Pine Grove, Maria Natale, of Saint Clair, and Lisa and husband, Keith McHenry, of Abersonville; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Louise Welgo, of Indiana, Eleanor Rusatsky, of Middletown, Dottie and husband, Jim Wright, of Indiana, and Peggy and husband, Milt Rausch, of New Ringgold; brother, Michael and wife, Pat Zackus, of Montana.



Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, Most Blessed Trinity Cemetery, Tremont, with the Rev. Jason Stokes officiating.



