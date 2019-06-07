Alice H. Buchman, 95, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Wednesday at Shenandoah Senior Living Community, where she had been a guest for the past 10 years.



Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Kasimir and Mary Makauskas.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Edward "Flagy" Buchman, in 1986; her five sisters, Connie Lenchowski, Adele Umani, Aldona Anfuso, Mary Bukovsky and Blanche Yurekli; and two brothers, Joseph and Victor Makauskas.



Alice is survived by her son, Jim "Flagy" and his wife, Janet Buchman, Frackville; her daughter, Sharon, wife of Vic Sherkness, McAdoo; her grandchildren, Jared and his wife, Amy Buchman, New Ringgold, and Kristen, wife of Jeff Karwacki, Macungie; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Buchman and Tanner Karwacki; also a nephew, Ted Makauskas, Lancaster.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Barry Brown officiating. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. A viewing will be held from 8 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions, in Alice's name, be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.



