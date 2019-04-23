Alice J. Morgan, 75, of Valley View, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the home of her son in Harrisburg.
She was born Wednesday, July 28, 1943, in Hubley Township, a daughter of the late Daniel A. and Betty J. Wolfgang Shade.
She was a 1961 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sacramento.
Alice enjoyed painting ceramics and spending time with her grandchildren.
Her husband, Homer J. "Schnick" Morgan, passed away in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and by a sister, Sandra Rhody.
She is survived by two sons, Mark L. Morgan and his wife, Beth, of Harrisburg, and Randy L. Morgan and his wife, Sara, of Williamstown; two grandsons, Joseph Morgan and Christopher Morgan; four granddaughters, Jessica Buckingham, Amanda Morgan, Abbie Peng and Ellen Morgan; seven great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; a brother, Dale Shade, of Spring Glen; a sister, Linda Stehr, of Valley View; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Raymond Holland officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Paul's Cemetery, Sacramento. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 23, 2019