Alice Louise Rosica, 89, of Barnegat, died Friday, Nov. 1, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in Mahanoy City, she lived in Philadelphia, Toms River, N.J., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., before moving to Barnegat, N.J.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Rosica, who died in 2002; her brother, Peter Raber; her sister, Emily Watkins.
Surviving are three daughters, a son and two sons-in-law and a daughter-in-law, Helene Matheny, of Davidson, N.C., Alice "Cindy" Kisielewski and her husband, Nick, of Beachwood, Robin McDermitt and her husband, Bill, of Barnegat, Robert Rosica Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth; 14 grandchildren, Anna Marie, John, James, Christina, Danielle, Melissa, Angela, Bryan, Stephen, Kaitlyn, Erin, Samantha, Brianna and Alexis; eight great-grandchildren, Nina, Carmen, Julius, Cole, Piper, Dylan, Lucy and Logan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. A funeral service will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with entombment to follow in Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River Township. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
