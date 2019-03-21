Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. Derr. View Sign





She was the widow of Bruce Derr. She was a daughter of the late John and Violet Stauffer Sweet.



Prior to retiring she worked at Bemis Company Inc., of West Hazleton.



She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Rush Township.



She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Mary Sweet, John Sweet, George Sweet, Violet Morrison, Silas Sweet, Ann Shumski and Robert Sweet.



Surviving are her children, Kevin Derr and his wife, Dorice, Linda Yurkanin and her husband, Kevin, Scott Derr and his wife, Nancy, Randy Derr and his wife, Cambria, Christian Derr, and Craig Derr and his wife, Devon. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kayla, Taylor, Shelby, Randy Jon, Matthew, Craig Jr., Randi, Nathan and Emily; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ryan.



Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Christ Lutheran Church, Field Road, Rush Township, Tamaqua. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the church. The Rev. Bob Adams will officiate. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.



