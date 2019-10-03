Home

Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Alice M. Flail Sweyko

Alice M. Flail Sweyko Obituary
Alice M. Flail Sweyko, 81, formerly of Frackville, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by her son and daughter-in-law at her home in Pottsville.

Born in Philadelphia, Dec. 29, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Fitzpatrick) Talley.

Alice was the owner of Flaily's Place Tavern, Frackville, which was in business for 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Sweyko, in 2011, a former husband, James Flail, and a sister, Joan Cianfarini.

Surviving are son, James Flail and his wife, Renee, of Frackville; daughter, Karen Ward and her husband, Kenwyn, of S.C.; two stepsons, Andrew Sweyko, of Pottsville, and Robyn Sweyko, of Reading; 10 grandchildren, Derek Flail, Christopher Fail, Shane Flail, Kody Flail, Gianna Flail, Josef Flail, Alyssa Sweyko, Andrew Sweyko, Miranda Huff, Brehonna Huff; three great-grandchildren; and her favorite cats, Opel and Oliver.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday from Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 North Lehigh Ave., Frackville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
