Alice M. Pogera, 89, of Dad Burnhams Road, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at home.
Born Feb. 28, 1930, in Roedersville, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Alma Schneck Herring.
She was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Alice was a sewing machine operator for Bashore and a presser for American Argo, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Preceding her in death were two sisters, Pauline Herring and Verna Drye, and two brothers, LeRoy and Richard Herring.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Albert Pogera; a daughter, Barbara and husband, Robert Bruen, of Schuylkill Haven; two grandchildren, Jessica Staller and Travis Riegel; two great-grandchildren, Eithyn and Tevin; a brother, Harvey Herring, of Schuylkill Haven.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 12, 2020