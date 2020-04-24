|
Alice Marie Toback, 84, of Port Carbon, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Orwigsburg Center.
Born Jan. 14, 1936, in Mill Creek, she was a daughter of the late Jett Wesley and Marie (Warnick) Lauck.
Alice was a graduate of Soldiers Memorial High School, Port Carbon, Class of 1954. She served in the Air Force as an airman in 1954. Alice worked at Saint Clair Garment and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Port Carbon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Charles T. Toback, on July 15, 1995; her daughter, Elizabeth Bertschy; four brothers, John, George, Albert and David Lauck.
Alice is survived by three daughters, Marie Fackler, Sue Krammes and her husband, Richard, and Donna Cromyak and her husband, Thomas; a son, Charles R. Toback; four grandchildren, Leah, Lydia, Joshua and Matthew; a sister, Joan Strause; a brother, Jett Lauck; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of family through Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon.
