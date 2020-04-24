Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Toback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Marie Toback


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Marie Toback Obituary
Alice Marie Toback, 84, of Port Carbon, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Orwigsburg Center.

Born Jan. 14, 1936, in Mill Creek, she was a daughter of the late Jett Wesley and Marie (Warnick) Lauck.

Alice was a graduate of Soldiers Memorial High School, Port Carbon, Class of 1954. She served in the Air Force as an airman in 1954. Alice worked at Saint Clair Garment and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Port Carbon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Charles T. Toback, on July 15, 1995; her daughter, Elizabeth Bertschy; four brothers, John, George, Albert and David Lauck.

Alice is survived by three daughters, Marie Fackler, Sue Krammes and her husband, Richard, and Donna Cromyak and her husband, Thomas; a son, Charles R. Toback; four grandchildren, Leah, Lydia, Joshua and Matthew; a sister, Joan Strause; a brother, Jett Lauck; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment are private at the convenience of family through Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -