Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Mary Boltz. View Sign

Alice Mary Kelly Boltz, 72, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.



Born in Girardville, she was a daughter of the late Harry J. and Catherine Meehan Kelly.



Alice was a superhero - she mothered a family of nine from age 23, was a master gardener, musician, talented seamstress, artist, successful businesswoman, loving family member and friend and inspiration to all whom she met. She was smart and passionate about learning, achieving honors in her Bachelor of Arts from Millersville University and tutoring countless children throughout her life. She was a dedicated friend and natural caregiver to the elderly. She loved to sing, dance and celebrate life. She built a close and dedicated community of loving family and friends, who thrive in her spirit and memory.



Alice is survived by her sons, Steve and Fred, in New York City and their daughters, Tawni and Anja; by her children, Kathy, Kris and Karen, in Arizona, George, in Michigan, and Karl, in Lancaster, and to date, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Peg Gerrity, Frackville, and Tom and Justine Kelly, Lancaster, their children and families, Megan and Mike Scherer, Danville, Kelly Ann and Francesco Logozzo, Ashland, Tom Kelly Jr., Boston, and Andrew Kelly, of Philadelphia, carry on her great legacy.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Alice's Celebration of Life memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster. The family will receive friends until 4:30 p.m. Honoring her dedication to dignity and grace in all people throughout life, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice's name may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Alice Mary Kelly Boltz, 72, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.Born in Girardville, she was a daughter of the late Harry J. and Catherine Meehan Kelly.Alice was a superhero - she mothered a family of nine from age 23, was a master gardener, musician, talented seamstress, artist, successful businesswoman, loving family member and friend and inspiration to all whom she met. She was smart and passionate about learning, achieving honors in her Bachelor of Arts from Millersville University and tutoring countless children throughout her life. She was a dedicated friend and natural caregiver to the elderly. She loved to sing, dance and celebrate life. She built a close and dedicated community of loving family and friends, who thrive in her spirit and memory.Alice is survived by her sons, Steve and Fred, in New York City and their daughters, Tawni and Anja; by her children, Kathy, Kris and Karen, in Arizona, George, in Michigan, and Karl, in Lancaster, and to date, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Peg Gerrity, Frackville, and Tom and Justine Kelly, Lancaster, their children and families, Megan and Mike Scherer, Danville, Kelly Ann and Francesco Logozzo, Ashland, Tom Kelly Jr., Boston, and Andrew Kelly, of Philadelphia, carry on her great legacy.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Alice's Celebration of Life memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster. The family will receive friends until 4:30 p.m. Honoring her dedication to dignity and grace in all people throughout life, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice's name may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster at www.hospiceconnect.org/appeal . Please visit Alice's memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close