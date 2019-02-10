Alice Mary Kelly Boltz, 72, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
Born in Girardville, she was a daughter of the late Harry J. and Catherine Meehan Kelly.
Alice was a superhero - she mothered a family of nine from age 23, was a master gardener, musician, talented seamstress, artist, successful businesswoman, loving family member and friend and inspiration to all whom she met. She was smart and passionate about learning, achieving honors in her Bachelor of Arts from Millersville University and tutoring countless children throughout her life. She was a dedicated friend and natural caregiver to the elderly. She loved to sing, dance and celebrate life. She built a close and dedicated community of loving family and friends, who thrive in her spirit and memory.
Alice is survived by her sons, Steve and Fred, in New York City and their daughters, Tawni and Anja; by her children, Kathy, Kris and Karen, in Arizona, George, in Michigan, and Karl, in Lancaster, and to date, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Peg Gerrity, Frackville, and Tom and Justine Kelly, Lancaster, their children and families, Megan and Mike Scherer, Danville, Kelly Ann and Francesco Logozzo, Ashland, Tom Kelly Jr., Boston, and Andrew Kelly, of Philadelphia, carry on her great legacy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Alice's Celebration of Life memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster. The family will receive friends until 4:30 p.m. Honoring her dedication to dignity and grace in all people throughout life, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice's name may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster at www.hospiceconnect.org/appeal. Please visit Alice's memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
528 W Orange St
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 394-5300
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2019