Alice (Shearstone) Oshman, of Frackville, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 8, after a brief illness.
Alice graduated from Shenandoah Catholic High School and spent many happy years teaching at St. Ann's preschool in Frackville. Alice was surrounded by love and laughter throughout her life and will be greatly missed.
She took great joy in being a wife and mother and later a Nana to Andrew and Emily.
Alice was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Bill; brothers, Jack and Bill.
Alice is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jack; her daughters, Amy (Curtis) Welsh and Allison Oshman; sister, Rosemary Beaver; nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anns Catholic Church, Frackville. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions, in Alice's name, be made to either , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Frackville Free Public Library, 56 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2019