Allan A. Achenbach Obituary

Allan A. Achenbach, 58, of Frackville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born May 25, 1962, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Vincent and Eleanor Micun Achenbach.

He was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Fountain Springs. He was a Navy veteran, having served on the USS Hector, receiving the Humanitarian Service Medal and the Navy "E" Ribbon.

Allan was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville. He was an active member of American Legion Post 398, Frackville, serving as past chaplain and a member of the funeral honor

guard.

He last worked as a laborer for Universal Forest Products, Gordon.

Allan is survived by his wife, Cynthia Rogers Achenbach; brothers, Vincent and wife, Tammi, Mechnicsville, Va., and Joseph Achenbach and wife, Dorene, Frackville; stepchildren; niece and

nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Frackville, following CDC guidelines. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 8 to 9:30

a.m. Thursday, at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 15, 2020
