Allen E. "Buddy" Sweigert Jr. Obituary

Allen E. "Buddy" Sweigert Jr., of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Cressona, passed away July 1, 2020, at Myrtle Beach.

Allen was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Pottsville, a son of the late Catherine S. (Kline) and Allen E. Sweigert Sr.

Al retired from Schuylkill Haven Borough after 26 years of service as a meter reader. He was also a member and bartender at East Ward Social Club, Schuylkill Haven. He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1965, and a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona.

He was a very quiet yet caring man. He loved his baseball and was an avid collector of baseball cards. He could tell you stories and interesting trivia on any player on any card in his collection. He loved making homemade wine with his father and donating 90% to community friends. He was devoted to community sports and umpired for many decades, absolutely refusing any sort of payment. He volunteered driving cancer patients to their chemo sessions and befriending them so they were not alone.

Allen is survived by a brother, John S., of Kingsland, Ga.; one niece, Jessica Sweigert, of Tower City; one nephew, Jeremy Sweigert, of Lafayette, La..

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Cressona Cemetery, Cressona, by Pastor Kevin Fruchtl. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with local arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
