Allen P. "Ollie" Werner, 63, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, May 22, suddenly at his residence.
Allen was born May 17, 1957, in Pottsville, a son of Paul F. Werner, of Beckville, and the late Nancy (Bubeck) Werner.
He was the husband of Diane (Machita) Werner, to whom he was married 29 years on May 11, 2020.
He was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona.
Al was owner of Werner's Auto Body, Schuylkill Haven.
Al was an active member of Beckville Gun Club, Cressona. He enjoyed model trains and had a large train room in his home. He raced Dune Buggies at Linda's Speedway in Lebanon, where he was a five-time track champion and going to numerous dirt tracks in the area.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by two sisters, Deborah, wife of Robert Pflueger, of RD Schuylkill Haven, and Sandy, wife of Michael Brady, of Gilbert, Ariz.; a brother, Paul C. Werner, of Beckville. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Cressona, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements with cremation by Riverside Cremation Services, Schuylkill Haven. Visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com to send condolences.
