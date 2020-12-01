Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Hetzel's Cemetery
Allen R. Breidigan


1957 - 2020
Allen R. Breidigan Obituary

Allen R. Breidigan, 63, of Ferebees Road, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home.

Born July 22, 1957, in Pottsville, he was a son of Edith Loeb Breidigan, of Pine Grove, and the late Paul Breidigan.

He was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Allen was a self-employed mechanic.

He enjoyed fixing old cars, fishing and most of all loved spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Bonnie Breidigan.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his sisters and brothers, Mary and husband, Kenneth Rauch, Paul Jr. and wife, Anna Breidigan, June and husband, Dennis Zulick, Kenneth Sr. and wife, Kathy Breidigan, Penny and husband, Russell King, and Joy Doyle and her significant other, Michael; nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Hetzel's Cemetery with John Reis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
