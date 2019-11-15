Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Alma D. Osenbach Obituary
Alma D. Osenbach, formerly of Mahanoy Plane, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, Shenandoah.

Born in Ashland, June 19, 1955, she was a daughter of the late John Francis and Margaret (Collins) Meade. Alma graduated from Mahanoy Area High School and worked at JZ Appliance in Frackville. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel H. Osenbach Sr.; two brothers, Daniel Meade and Patrick Meade; and one sister, Margaret Meade.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Daniel H. Osenbach Jr. and his companion, Marie McElhenney, of Aristes, Jarrad E. Osenbach and his companion, Barbara Polusky, of Delano, and Brenda S. Swank and her husband, Shawn D. Swank, of Frackville; three grandchildren, Emily M. and Cody J. Osenbach, of Aristes, Harrison D. Swank, of Frackville; two brothers, Francis Meade, of Coatesville, Edward Meade, of Forty Fort; one sister, Elizabeth Rybski, of Mainville, N.J.; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Theresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin Gallagher officiating. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Frackville. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
